Inaugural Gitex Africa sells-out, expansion underway

The event is taking place in purpose-built venue in Marrakech, Morocco

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 7:38 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 7:43 PM

The inaugural edition of Gitex Africa 2023 has been sold out and an expansion phase is now underway for a purpose-built venue in Marrakech, Morocco, for Africa’s largest and most influential tech and start-up event.

Gitex Africa will make its debut from May 31 to June 2, 2023, welcoming more than 900 exhibitors, start-ups, and visiting delegations from 95 countries for three days of intensive outcome-focused public-private sector collaborations in the world’s next biggest digital economy.

Gitex Africa 2023 is affiliated with Gitex Global, the world’s largest tech and start-up show hosted in Dubai.

Dr Ghita Mezzour, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, said: “The Kingdom of Morocco is honoured to host the 1st edition of Gitex Africa Morocco in 2023, an event which constitutes a real opportunity for our country to deepen the efforts made and the work carried out in recent years in the field of digital transition and technological innovation.”

“The potential for tech on the continent of Africa is limitless and the time for action is now,” added Mohammed Drissi Melyani, General Director of the Digital Development Agency (ADD).

“As the catalyst for Morocco’s digital transformation, ADD is involved to promote innovation in many sectors and to push all the involved partners of the ecosystem to ensure a smart digital transition.

“As the African continent is beginning to create an enabling environment for technology innovation to thrive, Gitex Africa Morocco is a real opportunity to gather the tech moguls and promote investments and we are deeply engaged to contribute to this first edition’s success.”

“Africa has a great story to share with the world in their digital cities evolution powered by a talented youth generation and future-focused governments,” said Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of Gitex Africa’s organiser Kaoun International, who announced the event’s expansion plans during a Moroccan tour recently meeting key tech stakeholders, exhibitors, government entities and media.

“That Gitex Africa is so well received in its inaugural edition is a strong validation of the world’s confidence and optimism in the growth of the African digital economy. Every company with an internationalisation strategy must partake in the digital revolution of the world’s most watched continent.”

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: