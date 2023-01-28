Google's new AI can generate music from text

In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Researchers from American tech giant Google have created an AI that can generate minutes-long musical pieces from text prompts, and can even transform a whistled or hummed melody into other instruments, similar to how systems like DALL-E generate images from written prompts, reported The Verge, an American technology news website, via TechCrunch.
According to the outlet, the model is called MusicLM, and while you can't play around with it for yourself, the company has uploaded a bunch of samples that it produced using the model.
The examples are impressive. There are 30-second snippets of what sound like actual songs created from paragraph-long descriptions that prescribe a genre, vibe, and even specific instruments, as well as five-minute-long pieces generated from one or two words like "melodic techno."
Also featured on the demo site are examples of what the model produces when asked to generate 10-second clips of instruments like the cello or maracas, eight-second clips of a certain genre, music that would fit a prison escape, and even what a beginner piano player would sound like versus an advanced one.
It also includes interpretations of phrases like "futuristic club" and "accordion death metal," reported The Verge.
MusicLM can even simulate human vocals, and while it seems to get the tone and overall sound of voices right, there's a quality to them that's definitely off.
As per The Verge, AI-generated music has a long history dating back decades; there are systems that have been credited with composing pop songs, copying Bach better than a human could in the 90s, and accompanying live performances.
In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif
Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down for 6 hours and UAE escapes storm fury in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid-19 booster shot ahead of today's deadline. Have your say in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
No India-UAE flights until July 6; Fastest 50-year rebound forecast by World Bank in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.
Mandi recalls memorable moments with the wise and humble leader who acknowledges his teachers even after decades. Video by Abu Dhabi Media Office
Know who are exempted from wearing masks in Dubai and all about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine that is said to be 90 per cent effective in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com