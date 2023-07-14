Summer in Dubai: 8 ways Bedouins beat the heat

Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on 15th July, following a two-day trip to France
Here are some tips and tricks from desert dwellers to survive the heat
The airline, which is set to take off in 2025, informed interested candidates that it will never ask for payment or bank details from prospective candidates
While Muslims can only perform hajj during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, umrah can be performed during any time of the year
Nepal has a history of air disasters due to its challenging terrain, an air crash in January 2023 killed 68 people
In this video, we have compiled 4 of the most common issues reported by Threads users on the internet
Countless homes have been flooded and properties destroyed over the past three days
Spain's coastguard rescued 86 sub-Saharan African migrants from a boat near the Canary Islands, after it was spotted by a rescue plane
A week of heavy rain in Southwest Japan has left residents in the Fukuoka prefecture unable to drive as rain has caused deadly landslides and floods
With the objective of acquiring 121 Dreamliners, the company strives to secure the fifth-largest commercial order ever recorded in Boeing's history
Here are essential guidelines outlining the do's and don'ts of social media usage within the UAE media landscape
The main gate of Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib Submerges as heavy rain causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Past week, powerful storms flooded streets of the Spanish city of Zaragoza and torrents of muddy water left vehicles stranded after heavy rain in the region
The emirate's ruler has announced that the spooky attraction will be reclaimed from the desert in Al Madama
A new decree issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum introduced a range of new traffic laws. Stricter penalties will be enforced with fines of up to 100,000 AED announced
Users can post threads, reply, and follow profiles, leveraging Instagram integration in the Meta-owned app which is being seen as a well-moderated alternative to Twitter