Videos | 23rd Jun 2021

Star Tech: Arab Health's startup zone

This is a dedicated startup zone showcasing some healthcare innovations at the Arab Health 2021, the leading healthcare event in the Middle East. From state-of-the-art imaging equipment to cost-effective wearables and mobile apps to virtual doctors and telemedicines, the latest medical innovative solutions were unveiled at the event which started on Monday, June 21 at the Dubai world Trade Centre. With all Covid-19 safety measures in place, the event is running until June 24.