Sports (videos)
Logo
Sports | 28 Nov 2020

When Diego Maradona got a surprise gift from his Indian driver in Dubai

For 8 years, Indian expat Sulaiman Nellisserry drove the Argentine legend around Dubai and other parts of UAE during his time as coach of Al Wasl first and then Fujairah. The last time Sulaiman met Maradona was in May 2018 when the footballer even gave him a recommendation letter.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Sports - Latest Videos
  • Sports
    00:00:50
    When Diego Maradona got a surprise gift from his Indian driver in Dubai
  • Sports
    00:03:03
    Video: Tributes pour in for Argentine football icon Maradona
  • Sports
    Diego Maradona: Argentina legend dies aged 60
  • Nation
    Dubai to allow spectators in stadiums
  • Videos
    00:00:47
    IPL 2020 Wrap: KXIP beat SRH by 12 runs; KKR win by 59 runs against DC
  • Sports
    00:00:30
    IPL Wrap: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 8 wickets
  • IPL (Videos)
    00:00:56
    IPL Wrap: DC beat CSK by 5 wickets; RCB win by 7 wickets against RR
  • Sports
    India's Leander Paes supports families through unique #messfreechallenge
  • IPL (Videos)
    IPL 2020 Wrap: Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets
  • IPL (Videos)
    IPL 2020 Wrap: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
  •  
    IPL Wrap: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs
  • Sports
    01:00
    Dubai rides along Lance Armstrong
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 