Sports | 13 Apr 2021

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?

It's Day 5 of the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Mumbai Indians in Chennai today. Who holds the advantage and why? Ayaz Memon at @Cricketwallah explains as part of our daily IPL coverage while looking back at Punjab Kings' 4 run win over Rajasthan Royals.