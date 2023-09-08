Watch: MS Dhoni goes golfing with Trump, enjoys 2023 US Open quarter-finals in New York

Dhoni was spotted last year too at the US Open quarter-finals, seated next to former Indian captain Kapil Dev

Photo: hitesh412740/Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 2:43 PM

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni was spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in New Jersey. Some glimpses of Dhoni enjoying the sport have surfaced online.

In the photograph, the 42-year-old is seen sharing the frame with Trump and a few others. Of course, fans couldn’t keep calm. A user wrote, “Wow...that is amazing...What a great golfing experience with Mahi and ex-POTUS [President of the United States].”

Pointing at Dhoni’s new look, a person said, “Long hair is back.”

A video of Dhoni nailing the perfect golf stroke has also created a lot of buzz on social media.

Wait, there is more. Dhoni also attended the 2023 US Open quarter-finals between world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The former India cricket captain witnessed Alcaraz beat Zverev and move into the semi-finals on Wednesday.

In a clip from the match, shared widely on social media, Alcaraz is seen hydrating himself during a break. Dhoni, on the other hand, can be seen in the background.

Some photos of Dhoni from the US Open quarter-finals also surfaced on the Internet showing him sporting a beard and long hair.

MS Dhoni’s presence at the US Open seems to have excited both tennis and cricket fans.

“My man’s everywhere,” a person wrote.

Another said, “Seems like Dhoni will be back with long hair for the last time as how it started."

Some speculated if MS Dhoni was growing his hair to get back his old look.

“Alcaraz unaware of the fact that a living legend is sitting behind him,” a comment read.

Some seemed surprised how no one could recognise MS Dhoni in the crowd.

Last year too, MS Dhoni was seen watching Carlos Alcaraz play against Jannik Sinner during the 2022 US Open quarter-finals. He was spotted alongside former India captain Kapil Dev.

After emerging victorious in the US Open quarter-finals, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is all set to face world number three Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. The Spaniard is chasing his third major grand slam title. Earlier this year, at Wimbledon, he defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

