Setting the benchmark once again in Dubai’s luxury real estate market
Oxford Cove by Iman Developers sold out in just 2 hours - a remarkable response that reflects the growing demand for thoughtfully designed luxury living
- PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 9:06 AM
- Partner Content
Built around the concept of “Nature Shaped Luxury,” Oxford Cove brings together nature-inspired architecture, wellness-driven amenities, and community-focused living.
Khaleej Times was at the launch event to capture the highlights.