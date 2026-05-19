Setting the benchmark once again in Dubai’s luxury real estate market

Oxford Cove by Iman Developers sold out in just 2 hours - a remarkable response that reflects the growing demand for thoughtfully designed luxury living

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 9:06 AM
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Built around the concept of “Nature Shaped Luxury,” Oxford Cove brings together nature-inspired architecture, wellness-driven amenities, and community-focused living.⁠

Khaleej Times was at the launch event to capture the highlights.⁠


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