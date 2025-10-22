ROX Motor Partners with ADIO to Advance Abu Dhabi's Automotive Innovation Agenda

The energy in Abu Dhabi during Rox Adamas' launch on October 17 was high, a blend of excitement and anticipation. The latest addition to Rox Automobile’s lineup, the Adamas is positioned as a statement of innovation and ambition for the brand’s growing presence in the MENA region.

“It’s a fantastic, exciting moment for us because we got a big success in the MENA area, especially in the UAE,” said Jarvis, CEO of Rox Automobile, moments after the reveal. “I want to say thanks to our customers; they gave us confidence and we built an even better car - Adamas - as a gift to our customers in the MENA area.”

With Rox already making waves through record-breaking deliveries and growing demand, the brand’s sights are now set higher. In this conversation, Jarvis discusses Rox’s hybrid-electric future, the brand’s unique RE-EV technology, and what’s next after hitting the 10,000-delivery milestone.