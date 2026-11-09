RAK New Year 2027: Free fireworks and drone show

Free fireworks, drones and 11 hours of festivities

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 4:23 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

2

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

3

Abu Dhabi court rules BR Shetty, ex-CEO liable in $5.4 billion NMC Health case

4

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

5

12,000 vehicles an hour: Dubai opens 1.65km tunnel linking Infinity Bridge to Deira