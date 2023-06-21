UAE

Why it's 'practically impossible' to rescue missing Titanic sub: US oceanographer

Jules Jaffe is a US research oceanographer at University of San Diego, and was part of the crew that discovered the Titanic wreck in 1985

by

Tanisha Sangha Gahlaut

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 12:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 1:07 PM

Tanisha Sangha Gahlaut

