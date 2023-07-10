UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Powerful storm floods streets in northern Spain

Past week, powerful storms flooded streets of the Spanish city of Zaragoza and torrents of muddy water left vehicles stranded after heavy rain in the region.

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM

READ MORE:

A Staff Reporter

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By