The Heart of the Matter: Science and complications of Obesity

Recognising obesity as a chronic disease: A call for comprehensive management strategies









The prevalence of obesity has significantly impacted cardiovascular health in the UAE, where obesity-related heart conditions have become increasingly common

Obesity is increasingly recognised as a chronic disease rather than merely a lifestyle issue. Recent research has debunked the longstanding myths that attribute obesity solely to poor diet and lack of exercise. Instead, it is understood as a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, biological, and psychological factors. This shift in perception has heightened awareness among healthcare professionals, families, and individuals living with obesity.

According to Professor Abdullah Shehab, a leading expert in cardiology, obesity is associated with numerous health complications, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, mental health issues, and a reduced quality of life. Effective management of obesity goes beyond the pursuit of weight loss; it emphasises the importance of improving overall health. Comprehensive strategies include lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and addressing underlying psychological factors.