One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos20 minutes ago
Category
Sort By
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos22 minutes ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos1 day ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos1 day ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20223 days ago
We visit two eateries in Dubai that are donating excess food prepared for Iftar buffets to the underprivileged
Videos4 days ago
Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, a global startup accelerator, founded her first business at sixteen and went on to start two other companies. She authored the widely-acclaimed book ‘Trampled by Unicorns’, ‘Big Tech’s Empathy Problem’ and ‘How to Fix it’. She recently visited the region to discuss her upcoming plans with Khaleej Times.
Videos1 week ago
For centuries, Lamb Ouzi has been a staple menu item for Iftar in the Arab countries. We find out how this slow-cooked delicacy is prepared
Videos1 week ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon. Which teams have come out stronger: Sunrise Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
Videos2 weeks ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon. Who will win today's match between Chennai Superkings and Mumbai Indians?
Sport2 weeks ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos2 weeks ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos3 weeks ago
Over the past six months Expo 2020 Dubai has given us thousands of memories to look back at and here are the top 5
Expo 20203 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport3 weeks ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos3 weeks ago