News Bulletins | 5 Sep 2021

KT Morning Chat: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated passengers in Abu Dhabi, Flipinos fly home

No quarantine for vaccinated passengers entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from today and Filipinos can finally fly home from UAE in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:07
    KT Morning Chat: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated passengers in Abu Dhabi, Flipinos fly home
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:00
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi cuts business fees by 90 per cent; latest on the Olympics
  • News Bulletins
    KT Morning Chat: UAE opens embassy in Israel; Hi-tech keeps Dubai safe
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:38
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'; Pakistan to raise flight capacity
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:42
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension of South Africa, Nigeria flights until at least July 21
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:20
    KT Morning Chat: India-UAE flights suspended until July 6, says Air India; former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:03
    KT Morning Chat: Israel's new PM Bennett vows to unite nation; night of Euro drama in Amsterdam
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:09
    KT Morning Chat: Foreign pilgrims to miss this year's Haj; 8 in 10 Covid-positives are unvaccinated in Dubai
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:17
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates resumes UK flights; free vaccine for all adults in India
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE visa linked to PCR test; at least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:54
    KT Morning Chat: UK red list a big worry for UAE travel sector; G7 nations agree deal to tax tech giants
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:51
    KT Morning Chat: Dubai provides vaccine booking through WhatsApp; India's economy shrinks by 7.3%
 
