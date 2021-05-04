News Bulletins | 4 May 2021

KT Morning Chat: Dubai's charity initiatives touch 83m lives; UAE airlines cancel some Pakistan flights

Dubai's charity initiatives touched 83 million lives in 82 countries, Some scheduled flights from the UAE to Pakistan are being cancelled, India’s official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com