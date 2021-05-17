News Bulletins (videos)
News Bulletins | 17 May 2021

KT Morning Chat: ATM event begins in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Covid quarantine rule to be lifted

As the Arabian Travel Market 2021 began on Sunday, HH Sheikh Mohammed tweets "Dubai welcomes the world", Abu Dhabi Quarantine requirements to be lifted from July 1 and death toll in Gaza reaches 181.. and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • News Bulletins
    00:02:45
    KT Morning Chat: ATM event begins in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Covid quarantine rule to be lifted
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:00
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test drive; Biden calls Israel, Palestine leaders
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:57
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates opens aid bridge to India; Saudi to hold Haj under strict guidelines
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:16
    KT Morning Chat: Global Village suspends shows, fireworks; Saudi, Kuwait announce new restrictions
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:56
    KT Morning Chat: Foreign students can now sponsor families in UAE; Oman extends land border closure
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:13
    KT Morning Chat: DSF begins today; Bitcoin hits all-time high rising above $20,000
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:32
    KT Morning Chat: Active Covid cases drop in UAE; Kuwait extends entry ban for non-citizens
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:30
    KT Morning Chat: Tourists get free 30-day visa extension; India reports 6 cases of new Covid strain
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:42
    KT Morning Chat: UAE to trial new 'face ID' in service delivery; Hope Probe sends first picture of Mars
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:35
    KT Morning Chat: Dense fog engulfs UAE; weekly Covid tests must for govt staff
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:27
    KT Morning Chat: 3 Gulf countries shut borders; Covid tests must for students in Abu Dhabi
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:45
    KT Morning Chat: Sheikh Mohamed calls families of fallen frontliners; Biden picks first black Pentagon chief
 
