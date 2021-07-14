News Bulletins (videos)
News Bulletins | 14 Jul 2021

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'; Pakistan to raise flight capacity

Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of destinations and Pakistan to raise flight capacity to 50% in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:38
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'; Pakistan to raise flight capacity
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:42
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension of South Africa, Nigeria flights until at least July 21
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:20
    KT Morning Chat: India-UAE flights suspended until July 6, says Air India; former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:03
    KT Morning Chat: Israel's new PM Bennett vows to unite nation; night of Euro drama in Amsterdam
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:09
    KT Morning Chat: Foreign pilgrims to miss this year's Haj; 8 in 10 Covid-positives are unvaccinated in Dubai
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:17
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates resumes UK flights; free vaccine for all adults in India
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE visa linked to PCR test; at least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:54
    KT Morning Chat: UK red list a big worry for UAE travel sector; G7 nations agree deal to tax tech giants
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:51
    KT Morning Chat: Dubai provides vaccine booking through WhatsApp; India's economy shrinks by 7.3%
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:39
    KT Morning Chat: UAE okays new Covid drug; Saudi lifts ban on arrivals from 11 countries
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:56
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 26
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:55
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 25
 
