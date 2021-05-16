News Bulletins (videos)
News Bulletins | 16 May 2021

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test drive; Biden calls Israel, Palestine leaders

Abu Dhabi's mass Covid-19 test campaign and Biden's first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid fighting in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
News Bulletins - Latest Videos
    00:05:00
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test drive; Biden calls Israel, Palestine leaders
    00:04:57
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates opens aid bridge to India; Saudi to hold Haj under strict guidelines
    00:05:16
    KT Morning Chat: Global Village suspends shows, fireworks; Saudi, Kuwait announce new restrictions
    00:05:56
    KT Morning Chat: Foreign students can now sponsor families in UAE; Oman extends land border closure
    00:07:13
    KT Morning Chat: DSF begins today; Bitcoin hits all-time high rising above $20,000
    00:06:32
    KT Morning Chat: Active Covid cases drop in UAE; Kuwait extends entry ban for non-citizens
    00:04:30
    KT Morning Chat: Tourists get free 30-day visa extension; India reports 6 cases of new Covid strain
    00:05:42
    KT Morning Chat: UAE to trial new 'face ID' in service delivery; Hope Probe sends first picture of Mars
    00:05:35
    KT Morning Chat: Dense fog engulfs UAE; weekly Covid tests must for govt staff
    00:06:27
    KT Morning Chat: 3 Gulf countries shut borders; Covid tests must for students in Abu Dhabi
    00:05:45
    KT Morning Chat: Sheikh Mohamed calls families of fallen frontliners; Biden picks first black Pentagon chief
    00:06:30
    KT Morning Chat: Dubai expands vaccine drive; Covid vaccine must for Haj pilgrims
 
