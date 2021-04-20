News Bulletins | 20 Apr 2021

KT Morning Chat: 6-day lockdown in Delhi; Nasa flies helicopter on Mars

The capital city of India is under a 6-day lockdown announced by the Delhi government in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. US Space agency Nasa successfully flies its miniature helicopter called Ingenuity on Mars and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com