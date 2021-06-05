Nation | 5 Jun 2021

Watch: With one leg, UAE-based amputee athlete breaks world record

UAE-based Lebanese amputee athlete Dareen Barbar made history in Dubai on Friday by breaking the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest Samson’s chair/static wall sit’ on Friday. She had her left leg amputated above the knee after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 1993. The minimum requirement was set at one minute and 15 seconds and the 43-year-old aced it. She was able to hold her wall squat for a total of two minutes and 8.24 seconds. Video by Shihab