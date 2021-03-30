Nation | 30th Mar 2021

Watch: UAE-made Covid vaccine production begins

This is the first look inside the manufacturing unit of Hayat-Vax. Hayat, meaning ‘life’ in Arabic, is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the region to be manufactured by a newly created joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and China’s Sinopharm. The joint venture is already producing Hayat-Vax with its partner, Ras Al Khaimah-based pharma firm Julphar with an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month.