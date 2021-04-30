Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 30th Apr 2021

Watch: The real story behind Dubai's Ramadan cannons

The sound of a cannon blast has played a significant role during the month of Ramadan for several centuries in the Islamic world. The cannon's original purpose was to announce the ending of the fast during Ramadan. This was while signalling the beginning of the Maghreb prayers and Iftar. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com.
Video by Juidin Bernarrd
