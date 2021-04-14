Nation | 14 Apr 2021

Watch: Dubai on the trail of dolphins, porpoises

Pods of dolphins — some considered threatened species — would usually swim through the coastal waters of Dubai. And for this year’s Dolphin Day, being observed today, a crew of experts took to the waters to check on them. Khaleej Times hopped on board the boat of the team — comprising experts from the UAE Dolphin Project Initiative, Atlantis, The Palm, F3 Marine and Zayed University, — as they cruised off the coast for the Dubai Dolphin Survey 2021-22. Video by Neeraj Murali