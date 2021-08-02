Nation | 2nd Aug 2021

Video: When I landed in Dubai, there was just one cinema hall, says expat of 57 years

Ahmad Golchin, founder and CEO of Phars Films Group, has been a UAE resident for 57 years. Those in the industry credit the 79-year-old as the founding father of UAE’s cinema industry. He arrived on UAE shores on board a launch (boat) from Iran in 1964 carrying a copy of a Persian dubbed Mexican film ‘Fight to Death’.