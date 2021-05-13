Nation (videos)
Nation | 13 May 2021

Video: Mosques, musallahs across UAE host Eid Al Fitr prayers

The Takbir (religious chants glorifying Allah) echoed through the UAE as thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs to offer the first socially distanced Eid prayers on Thursday.
