Nation | 11 Apr 2021

Video: Meet the Arab world's first female astronaut

Nora AlMatrooshi made headlines on Saturday as it was announced that she, along with Mohammed AlMulla, would be the UAE's next two astronauts, making her the Arab world's first female astronaut. The 27-year-old graduate of the second batch of the Emirates Astronauts Programme was chosen from over 4,000 applicants and will begin training with the Nasa astronaut's programme, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.