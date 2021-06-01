Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 1st Jun 2021

Video: Indian student feels 'honoured' as she receives 10-year UAE Golden Visa

Tasneem Aslam, an Indian student from India’s southernmost state Kerala’s Alappuzha district is a proud recipient of a coveted honour of the UAE government. Tasneem received the Golden Visa in the exceptional student category and is allowed to stay in the country till 2031, as the UAE unveils major reforms to attract global talents from people belonging to all walks of life. - Video by Juidin Bernarrd
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    00:03:47
    Video: Indian student feels 'honoured' as she receives 10-year UAE Golden Visa
  • Nation
    00:03:16
    Star Tech: UAE’s new high-tech e-scooters
  • Nation
    00:02:39
    Dubai Expo 2020: Local, regional artists' creative take on environmental issues at Sustainability Pavilion
  • Nation
    00:02:47
    Video: 200 Chinese tourists get free Sinopharm Covid vaccine in Dubai
  • Nation
    00:03:52
    KT Storybook: Meet the wrestlers of UAE
  • Nation
    00:02:01
    Covid-19: Expat family spends Dh277,000 to charter jet to Dubai
  • Nation
    00:03:15
    Star Tech: Dubai Startup converts plastics to clothes
  • Videos
    00:04:41
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Nation
    00:02:33
    KT Explains: Third booster Sinopharm shot
  • Nation
    00:03:21
    Video: Mosques, musallahs across UAE host Eid Al Fitr prayers
  • Nation
    00:02:19
    UAE Eid Al Fitr prayer rules: Here’s all you need to know
  • Nation
    00:02:17
    50,000 iftar meals in 5 hours: Dubai’s Guinness World Record bid
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 