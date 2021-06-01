Nation | 1st Jun 2021

Video: Indian student feels 'honoured' as she receives 10-year UAE Golden Visa

Tasneem Aslam, an Indian student from India’s southernmost state Kerala’s Alappuzha district is a proud recipient of a coveted honour of the UAE government. Tasneem received the Golden Visa in the exceptional student category and is allowed to stay in the country till 2031, as the UAE unveils major reforms to attract global talents from people belonging to all walks of life. - Video by Juidin Bernarrd