Video: Indian boy finds himself on UAE textbook cover

Izin Hash, who is currently studying in Grade 3, had gone to school with his father to pick up the books — when he discovered himself on the front cover of the UAE Social Studies textbook. The youngster hails from Kerala and has quite the portfolio too, having featured in a few Malayalam movies as well as on Sharjah and Abu Dhabi television channels. He has also modelled for various brands in the UAE and India. Video by Shihab
