Nation | 14 Dec 2020

UAE glows with hundreds of shooting stars

The Geminids meteor shower lit up UAE skies in the wee hours of Monday morning. Hundreds of residents and tourists travelled to Ras Al Khaimah’s Wadi Shawkah to get the best view of the meteor shower that is around 200 years old and occurs every year around this time between December 4 and 16, Did you manage to catch a glimpse?