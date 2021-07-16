Nation (videos)
Nation | 16 Jul 2021

UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19

Ana Katrina Villaraza founded LoveNote last year at the peak of Covid-19 after losing her job as a cabin crew. From curated gifts to custom gifts for every occasion, she says her business is for all ages. Ana has since sold 600 boxes since starting her business. Born and raised in Dubai in a Lebanese-Filipino family, she says she is lucky to be able to start her business here. And now she wants to expand this home-grown concept into something bigger in the near future. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com - (Video by Juidin Bernarrd)
