Nation | 5 Jul 2021

The man who accompanied UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed for 27 years

Meet 64-year-old Hamad Hamdan bin Alsawed who recalls how he bonded over trees and poetry with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father. He savours the art of poetry and his fondness for trees, rooted in his earliest memories of Sheikh Zayed, and said that like the trees which will continue to bear fruit, the UAE shall continue the effort of the Founding Father to enrich the land and the creative soul of its people.