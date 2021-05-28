Nation | 28 May 2021

Star Tech: UAE’s new high-tech e-scooters

Micro-mobility is a new trend in urban transportation, with Electric scooters and electric bikes being the most popular modes. They are also the most viable options to commute a short distance regularly which not only limits carbon footprints but also cuts cost and is portable. Businesses have seen this shift in thinking and this is how a start-up like Fenix entered the market. Since its launch in November 2020, Fenix is quickly emerging as the market leader in micro mobility in the GCC region. In less than 3 months, they are operating in Bahrain, Qatar and across the UAE in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. (Producer - Zubina Ahmed, Visuals - Shihab K)