Nation | 6 Apr 2021

Star Tech: Making drinking water from air

With each passing day, we are inching towards a technology-driven world. What can startups teach us about navigating uncertainty, pivoting and innovating in a time of crisis? More importantly, what kind of world do we want to build moving forward? Watch out for one such startup every week across all our social media platforms where their founders will discuss the idea, mission and vision behind their innovations.



Featured in this week's episode of Star Tech is Abu Dhabi-based Eshara Water, a local company that creates mineral water from the humidity in the air at a fraction of the cost of bottled water. Their air-to-water technology provides pure, sustainable drinking water, without the need for harmful plastics.