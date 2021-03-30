Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 30th Mar 2021

Star Tech: Laundry simplified in UAE

With each passing day, we are inching towards a technology-driven world. What can startups teach us about navigating uncertainty, pivoting and innovating in a time of crisis? More importantly, what kind of world do we want to build moving forward? Watch out for one such startup every Monday across all our social media platforms and the print edition where their founders will discuss the idea, mission and vision behind their innovations. In this week's episode of Star Tech, we have UAE’S latest  leading digital app-based laundry service . Started in late 2015, Washmen offers laundry and dry-cleaning service in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With a 30,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. Washmen is known for its innovative practices and technological advancements in the laundry Industry.  Watch the full story here!
