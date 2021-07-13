Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 13 Jul 2021

Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?

Do you think robots could be the future of e-learning? If not, then meet Ehtesham, the founder of Junkbot whose startup technology is out there to disrupt the world of e-learning. Watch how his DIY robot kit can help students achieve their dream of becoming an inventor or scientist.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    00:03:32
    Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
  • Nation
    00:03:15
    Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 carat gold
  • Nation
    00:01:15
    The man who accompanied UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed for 27 years
  • Nation
    00:03:18
    Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm Jumeirah
  • Nation
    00:14:20
    WKND Exclusive: Wordplay with Shashi Tharoor
  • Nation
    00:01:24
    Video: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections in Abu Dhabi malls, public places
  • Nation
    00:03:00
    Etihad Credit Insurance: A local solution for global demand
  • Nation
    00:03:51
    Star Tech: UAE’s first app to connect mothers
  • Nation
    00:02:24
    Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest to Dubai
  • Nation
    00:02:02
    KT Storybook: How this UAE expat ended up teaching 180 kids after losing job to Covid
  • Nation
    00:03:09
    A Dubai eatery where art meets fine dining
  • Nation
    00:05:04
    Covid-19: How yoga can help patients recover
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 