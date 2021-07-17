Nation | 17 Jul 2021

Star Tech: Google for Startups Accelerator MENA

Google announced the list of startups for the second cohort of their Startups Accelerator MENA program, a three-month digital accelerator programme for Seed to Series A technology startups based in the region. Salim Abid, Regional Lead, Google for Startup Accelerator MENA, spoke to us about UAE's vibrant startup ecosystem and what trends can be anticipated. (Producers - Zubina Ahmed, Sandhya D Mello, Visuals - Shihab)