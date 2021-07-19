Nation (videos)
Nation | 19 Jul 2021

Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai

On #TheFoodTrail this week, we visit Pierchic that provides a traditional Italian experience with breathtaking ocean front views, making it not just the perfect romantic spot at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr but also a great Eid dining out option.
