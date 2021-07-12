Nation | 12 Jul 2021

Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 carat gold

On #TheFoodTrail this week, we visit Hampstead in Downtown Dubai where they make a french toast fit for a king! The base is pan tres leches or three milks bread, dipped in eggs and saffron milk. It is then caramelised until golden brown. One bread goes on a bed of strawberry coulis, smeared with almond butter while the other on top is covered with 24 carat gold on all visible sides. And all of it comes for Dh225. Up for it?