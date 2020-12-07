Nation | 7 Dec 2020

Legendary British comedian John Cleese in Dubai

The highly anticipated Dubai debut of ‘The World’s Funniest Man’, the one and only John Cleese is on! John will bring his legendary wit and unmatched charm to captivate audiences at Dubai Opera with two performances of his show entitled Monty Python’s John Cleese- Alive! (Just) – on December 15 and 16.