Nation | 25 Aug 2021

KT storybook: Meet the UK teenager who only holidays in UAE

Nothing brings 16-year-old Naseem Mohammed more happiness than visiting the UAE. After the UK removed the UAE from its red list, the UK national choked with emotion when his Emirates plane touched down at Dubai International Airport on August 15.
