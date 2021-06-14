Nation (videos)
KT Storybook: A look inside Abu Dhabi's private museum

Major-General Obaid Al Ketbi's private gallery houses everything he had used, earned and received since 1976 after he graduated from a military academy. From swords, rifles and a phone from the Second World War to event badges, old credit cards, pens, and drivers’ licences — Major-General Obaid Al Ketbi never throws anything away.

All these prized possessions tell the story of his life as a former UAE army officer, police general, and ambassador.

Located at his home in Abu Dhabi, Maj-Gen Al Ketbi’s private gallery ‘1185 Museum’ — named after his military number — houses everything he had used, earned and received since 1976 after he graduated from a military academy in Al Ain and started working in the UAE Armed Forces until 2008.

