Nation | 6 Dec 2020

Have you seen this new Abu Dhabi tech-art installation?

‘Purl’ is a new art installation at Reem Island, Abu Dhabi created by world renowned artist and designer, Jenny Sabin. Composed of thousands of digitally knitted and engineered fibre cells and conical forms, Purl weaves high technology into a captivating and enthralling design. The installation absorbs solar energy during the day and glows at night due to its photo luminescent fibres.