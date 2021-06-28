Nation (videos)
Nation | 28 Jun 2021

Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest to Dubai

Brazilian pavilion to promote biodiversity and environmental preservation by showcasing the benefits of multiculturalism and sustainable best practices. Half of the 4,000sqm area of the pavilion will be filled with water where visitors can get their feet wet, relax and relish a tranquil experience, Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General for Brazil, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.
