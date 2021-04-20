Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 20 Apr 2021

Dubai gets a stunning new mangrove forest

This mangrove forest is located in Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary. This 15km stretch will become the most species diverse area of the country, and visitors are taken on a picturesque nature trail through the 6km wetland area.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
    00:01:59
    Video: UAE's vaccination crosses 10 million mark
  • Nation
    00:06:41
    KT Morning Chat: UAE hits special Covid vaccine milestone; 64 Indians found living in one flat
  • Nation
    00:04:25
    Inside a Smart Police Station in Dubai
  • Nation
    00:03:50
    Watch: How this Emirati female mechanic is challenging gender norms
  • Nation
    00:02:18
    Dubai gets a stunning new mangrove forest
  • Nation
    00:09:52
    KT exclusive: In conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • Nation
    00:02:07
    Watch: Readers hail 43 years of 'friendship' with KT
  • Nation
    00:01:29
    Iftar recipe video of the day: Middle Eastern Chicken Roast
  • Nation
    00:02:50
    Watch: Dubai on the trail of dolphins, porpoises
  • Nation
    00:03:55
    Watch: Inside Kalba's new mangrove sanctuary
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 