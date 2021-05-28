Nation (videos)
Nation | 28 May 2021

Dubai Expo 2020: Local, regional artists' creative take on environmental issues at Sustainability Pavilion

Pioneering contemporary artists presented unique responses to sustainability issues. The pieces include sculptural, conceptual and digital installations.
