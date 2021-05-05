Nation (videos)
Nation | 5 May 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 final International Participants Meeting

Delegates from 173 countries and 24 international agencies came together in Dubai on Tuesday, May 4 for their final meeting ahead of Expo 2020's launch in October. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, PM of UAE and Ruler of Dubai convened Expo's sixth International Participants Meeting (IPM). The attendees gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the world-class venue where Expo will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 coinciding with the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the UAE.
