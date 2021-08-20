Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 20 Aug 2021

Dubai-based art collector Sleem Hasan on viewing art as passion, investment

A peek into global financial entrepreneur and avid art collector's residence, which looks like a private museum.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    00:04:01
    Dubai-based art collector Sleem Hasan on viewing art as passion, investment
  • Nation
    00:06:40
    KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10 days
  • Nation
    00:07:50
    KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
  • Nation
    00:09:07
    Video: When I landed in Dubai, there was just one cinema hall, says expat of 57 years
  • Nation
    00:03:13
    Star Tech: Google for Startups Accelerator MENA
  • Nation
    00:02:53
    UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19
  • Nation
    00:03:32
    Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
  • Nation
    00:03:15
    Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 carat gold
  • Nation
    00:01:15
    The man who accompanied UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed for 27 years
  • Nation
    00:03:18
    Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm Jumeirah
  • Nation
    00:14:20
    WKND Exclusive: Wordplay with Shashi Tharoor
  • Nation
    00:01:24
    Video: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections in Abu Dhabi malls, public places
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 