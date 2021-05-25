Nation | 25 May 2021

Covid-19: Expat family spends Dh277,000 to charter jet to Dubai

Meet Abdullah Mushtaque Anfar, a Dubai-based businessman who shelled out a whopping Dh277,000 to charter a private jet back to the UAE. Anfar went to his native state Assam in India to meet his mother but got stranded after India-UAE flights were suspended since April 24. The 31-year-old businessman who owns the perfume brand Oudh al Anfar, took to the gram with images of himself and his family on the charter flight.