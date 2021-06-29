Nation (videos)
Nation | 29 Jun 2021

Covid-19: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections in Abu Dhabi malls, public places

These EDE scanners used to detect Covid-19 infections, are now being used in malls and other public places in Abu Dhabi
